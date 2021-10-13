O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 259,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $147,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,128 shares of company stock worth $56,699,745 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $608.92 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $629.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $602.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $569.84.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $597.96.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.