Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 1,396.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,090 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORC. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 22,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,053 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 46,765 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 236,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jonestrading upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.56 million, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.42%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 65.00%.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

