Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Lifted by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,847 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $225,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $1,726,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $544,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $3,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Shares of ORCL opened at $95.79 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $96.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.50. The stock has a market cap of $262.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.