Oppenheimer Comments on Acuity Brands, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Acuity Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $11.11 for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.67.

NYSE:AYI opened at $207.11 on Monday. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $210.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 107.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

