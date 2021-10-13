ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.53

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.53 and last traded at $62.43, with a volume of 8272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.63.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.15.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 244,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,799,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,398,000 after buying an additional 139,084 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,487,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,367,000 after buying an additional 110,546 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ONEOK (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

