Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Position Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC opened at $73.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.