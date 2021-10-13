Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Trading 8.5% Higher

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)’s share price traded up 8.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.12 and last traded at $27.12. 2,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 270,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.47.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. Analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at $229,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $10,955,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $720,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $19,239,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

About Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

