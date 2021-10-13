OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 262,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 64.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 635,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,516,000 after buying an additional 249,952 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 999,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,025,000 after buying an additional 108,205 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $738,000.

NASDAQ:SUSB remained flat at $$25.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,267. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.03. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $26.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

