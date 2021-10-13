OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.35% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $15,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 244.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,234,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 375,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,899,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971 shares in the last quarter.

IPAC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.58. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,170. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $55.38 and a 12-month high of $70.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.19.

