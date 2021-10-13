OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 32,042 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,042 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,361,000 after buying an additional 7,658,680 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,572,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after purchasing an additional 909,304 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD traded up $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.58. 708,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,544,866. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

