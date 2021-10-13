OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 59,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.88% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 40.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,885,000 after purchasing an additional 209,812 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 111,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 30,579 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 47.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 26,302 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 164.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 45,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,705,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,831. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.38. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $51.37 and a 12 month high of $100.10.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

