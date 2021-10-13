OLD Mission Capital LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,323 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.22% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 481.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.9% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.9% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period.

Shares of VTWG stock traded up $2.30 on Wednesday, hitting $215.46. 6,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,130. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $161.10 and a 52 week high of $247.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

