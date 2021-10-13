OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 187,289 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,289 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.14% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $7,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 165.0% in the first quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 671,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,716,000 after acquiring an additional 417,830 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 24,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 48,330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWS stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,685. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $24.22.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

