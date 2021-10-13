Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares fell 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.79. 249,437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 47,123,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OCGN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on Ocugen in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 25.13.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $940,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $48,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,376. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

