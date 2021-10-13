Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,584.70

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,584.70 ($20.70) and last traded at GBX 1,586 ($20.72), with a volume of 347672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,624.50 ($21.22).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OCDO. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 2,390 ($31.23) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,481.67 ($32.42).

The firm has a market capitalization of £12.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,830.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,927.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17.

In related news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite acquired 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,741 ($22.75) per share, with a total value of £100,107.50 ($130,791.09). Also, insider Luke Jensen acquired 11,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,766 ($23.07) per share, with a total value of £198,692.66 ($259,593.23). Insiders purchased a total of 17,018 shares of company stock valued at $29,911,080 over the last ninety days.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

