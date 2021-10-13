Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Shares Up 0.8%

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) shares shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.85 and last traded at $17.85. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR)

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers mobile banking, online bill pay, remote deposit, checking, savings and mortgage, insurance, lending, and wealth management services. The company was founded on March 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NC.

