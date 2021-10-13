O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Equities analysts expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to report sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.72 billion. O-I Glass posted sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year sales of $6.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for O-I Glass.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist began coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,686,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051,501 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,799,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,544,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,833,000 after buying an additional 750,910 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 73.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,016,000 after purchasing an additional 665,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 16,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,408. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O-I Glass (OI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.