Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has decreased its dividend payment by 3.1% over the last three years.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 stock opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $20.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) by 178.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3 operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

