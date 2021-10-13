Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NIM)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has increased its dividend by 16.4% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE NIM opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
