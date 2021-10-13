Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NIM)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has increased its dividend by 16.4% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NIM opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.50% of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.