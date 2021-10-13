Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 23.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NMS stock opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $16.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.