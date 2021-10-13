Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 23.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

JGH opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

