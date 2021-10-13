Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 23.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
JGH opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96.
About Nuveen Global High Income Fund
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.
