Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 21.7% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,557 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.76% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund worth $8,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.