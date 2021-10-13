Nuggets (NUG) Price Down 27.7% Over Last Week

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 27.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $245.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nuggets has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. One Nuggets coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00062557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00122989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00076400 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,356.37 or 1.00157633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.35 or 0.06176462 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

