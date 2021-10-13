Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the September 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NOVC opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. Novation Companies has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter.

Novation Cos., Inc through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of outsourced health care staffing and related services. Its services are performed by medical staff on-site at the company’s clients’ facilities. The company was founded by Scott F. Hartman and W. Lance Anderson on September 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

