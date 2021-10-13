Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $81.98 on Tuesday. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $183.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Novartis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,028 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,972,000 after buying an additional 304,823 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,844,000 after buying an additional 439,189 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,089,000 after buying an additional 58,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,066,000 after buying an additional 119,862 shares during the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

