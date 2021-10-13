Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 6,223 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 86,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $81,000.

Shares of FDLO opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $50.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average of $47.46.

