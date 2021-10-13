Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 14.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Xylem by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Argus began coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.70.

XYL opened at $118.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.14 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $242,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,104 shares of company stock worth $11,394,095. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.