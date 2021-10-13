Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CarMax by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after buying an additional 1,795,132 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in CarMax by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,641,000 after buying an additional 599,915 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CarMax by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,451,000 after buying an additional 527,732 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its holdings in CarMax by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,215,000 after acquiring an additional 409,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in CarMax by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,069,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,149,000 after acquiring an additional 334,396 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.46.

In other CarMax news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,650,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 124,160 shares of company stock valued at $16,923,796 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax stock opened at $131.56 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

