Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $56.75. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $96,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malia H. Wasson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.99 per share, with a total value of $103,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 24,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 69.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

