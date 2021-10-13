Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Short Interest Update

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 81.9% from the September 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV stock remained flat at $$9.77 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) by 1,421.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299,990 shares during the quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

