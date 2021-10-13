Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Short Interest Update

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nocturne Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $884,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBTC opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95. Nocturne Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

