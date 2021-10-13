Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NSANY. CLSA upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nissan Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:NSANY opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35. Nissan Motor has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Nissan Motor had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $18.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.62 billion. On average, analysts expect that Nissan Motor will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

