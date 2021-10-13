Next Century Growth Investors LLC Reduces Stock Position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,880 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned 0.83% of nLIGHT worth $12,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in nLIGHT by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in nLIGHT by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

LASR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $399,707.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,335.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LASR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,630. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.10 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.67.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.43 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. Analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

