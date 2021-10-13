Next Century Growth Investors LLC Purchases 7,051 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Chegg by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,863,000 after purchasing an additional 670,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chegg by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,503,000 after purchasing an additional 60,665 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,719,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,848 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 147.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,224,000 after buying an additional 1,544,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,482,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,530 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHGG traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $63.63. The stock had a trading volume of 32,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,789. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHGG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.72.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

