Next Century Growth Investors LLC Purchases 34,847 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,847 shares during the period. InfuSystem makes up 1.6% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned about 4.77% of InfuSystem worth $20,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in InfuSystem during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in InfuSystem by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in InfuSystem by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 46,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INFU. Zacks Investment Research cut InfuSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INFU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.80. 297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,286. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.88.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). InfuSystem had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $24.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. On average, analysts predict that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

InfuSystem Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

