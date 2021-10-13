Next Century Growth Investors LLC Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,586,869,000 after buying an additional 112,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after acquiring an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,139,577,000 after acquiring an additional 135,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,148,269,000 after purchasing an additional 146,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,694,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $23.95 on Wednesday, hitting $3,271.28. 90,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,730. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,353.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3,372.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,155.72.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

