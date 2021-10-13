NexGen Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 31,819 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,385% compared to the average daily volume of 2,143 call options.

NXE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,595,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 1,260.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,122,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,322 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 164.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,033 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,591,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,299 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in NexGen Energy by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,629,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after buying an additional 2,088,368 shares in the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXE stock opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 2.10. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 41.31 and a quick ratio of 41.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.