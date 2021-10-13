New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.60.

NJR stock opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,583,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,499 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter worth $35,688,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 51.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,289,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,611,000 after buying an additional 775,037 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 13.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,516,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,570,000 after buying an additional 294,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,842,000 after buying an additional 232,192 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

