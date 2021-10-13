Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Price Target Lowered to C$1.25 at Scotiabank

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank to C$1.25 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper to C$1.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper to C$0.15 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$0.56.

Shares of NCU stock opened at C$0.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.16. Nevada Copper has a 52 week low of C$0.49 and a 52 week high of C$3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$183.21 million and a PE ratio of -5.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.24.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The mining company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Nevada Copper will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

