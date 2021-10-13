Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 118,154 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,154 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.34% of CrowdStrike worth $190,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total value of $1,036,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $446,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,090 shares of company stock worth $81,409,403 over the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $252.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.50 and a beta of 1.33. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.10 and a 12-month high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

