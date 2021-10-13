Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 857,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,768 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $185,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $43,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 300.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 128.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler stock opened at $277.72 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.34 and a 12-month high of $293.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $442,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,241.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,329 shares of company stock valued at $96,981,701. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.86.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

