Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $155,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.92.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $421.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $421.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.13. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.00 and a 1 year high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.