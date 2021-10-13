Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $180.46 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,250,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 211,578 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.73% of ONEOK worth $180,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 1,305.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,395,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ONEOK by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,841,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,269,000 after acquiring an additional 662,379 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ONEOK by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,699,000 after acquiring an additional 531,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $25,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.86. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $63.51.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.15.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

