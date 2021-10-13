Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.82

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.82 and traded as high as $4.90. Net 1 UEPS Technologies shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 34,820 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $273.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.19. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.00%. The firm had revenue of $34.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,661,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1,007.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,432,000 after buying an additional 1,628,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 202.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 214,783 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 3,433.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 234,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 199.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 56,166 shares during the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS)

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

