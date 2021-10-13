Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

NSRGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Page Arthur B lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nestlé stock traded up $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $122.92. The company had a trading volume of 124,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,519. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $346.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $104.50 and a 52 week high of $128.17.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

