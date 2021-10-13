NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Shares of NGMS opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NeoGames has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $73.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.13. The firm has a market cap of $832.33 million and a P/E ratio of 97.03.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoGames will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 2.2% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 131.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 38.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

