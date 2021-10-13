Nello Mainolfi Sells 41,544 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 41,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $2,358,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Nello Mainolfi sold 6,456 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $346,558.08.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Nello Mainolfi sold 1,037 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $62,251.11.

On Monday, August 2nd, Nello Mainolfi sold 23,456 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $1,414,396.80.

On Friday, July 30th, Nello Mainolfi sold 6,279 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $377,179.53.

On Monday, July 26th, Nello Mainolfi sold 9,015 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $542,252.25.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Nello Mainolfi sold 3,864 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $232,419.60.

Shares of KYMR stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.93. The company had a trading volume of 216,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,412. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $91.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.79.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KYMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

