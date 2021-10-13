nDivision (OTCMKTS:NDVN) Shares Down 10.6%

nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) shares dropped 10.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 11,008 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 39,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42.

About nDivision (OTCMKTS:NDVN)

nDivision Inc provides autonomic managed services and end user help desk services to small businesses and enterprises. The company offers virtual engineer as a service, single pane-of-glass IT operation, integrated configuration management database, and pre-built automation services. It provides remote support for customer IT operations in 45 countries and across 6 continents.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for nDivision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nDivision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.