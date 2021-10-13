nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,790 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.52% of nCino worth $29,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of nCino by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

In other nCino news, Director William J. Ruh sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,118,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Trisha Price sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 179,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,074,835 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $71.05 on Wednesday. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $90.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.60 and a 200-day moving average of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.63 and a beta of 1.88.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

