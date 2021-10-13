Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.52

Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

A number of research firms have commented on NAUT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.10.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, CFO Anna Mowry purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $134,925.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 11,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $90,276.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,038.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 47,777 shares of company stock valued at $367,204 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAUT. Amazon com Inc purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,716,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $10,068,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $660,000. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

